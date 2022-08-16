Britney Spears' ex-husband booked in Napa County on charges including grand theft

article

Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was booked on Tuesday into the Napa County Department of Corrections, sheriff's officials said.

Napa officials said Alexander, 40, was booked for an arrest warrant from 2016. He faces two felony charges. Both of the charges were related to crimes committed in 2015, including grand theft with the value exceeding $400. He also faces a charge of buying/receiving stolen property.

Alexander, who TMZ reports, just finished a 60-day sentence for crashing his famous ex's wedding. The Hollywood tabloid reports Napa authorities picked up Alexander from a Ventura County jail and that his latest incident is connected to a bracelet theft.

Alexander's arraignment is set for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

