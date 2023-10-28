Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol for Sunday's game against the Bengals

article

The San Francisco 49ers said Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Purdy has no injury designation and will start, the team said in a Saturday announcement.

The development comes as a surprise to many as he had just entered concussion protocol Wednesday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said that Purdy began displaying symptoms consistent with a concussion during the 49ers' return flight following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

