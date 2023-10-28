Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol for Sunday's game against the Bengals
article
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco 49ers said Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Purdy has no injury designation and will start, the team said in a Saturday announcement.
The development comes as a surprise to many as he had just entered concussion protocol Wednesday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said that Purdy began displaying symptoms consistent with a concussion during the 49ers' return flight following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
