Broken window at San Francisco building at risk of falling

A busy intersection in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood was closed off to traffic on Monday due to concerns about a broken window on a building.

Authorities received a call just before 11 a.m. reporting a broken window on the sixth floor of a building located in the area of Howard and Beale Streets.

The San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco police officers responded to the scene and cordoned off the area. Their main concern was the possibility of the broken window moving out of place and potentially injuring a driver or pedestrian with falling debris.

The exact cause of how the window broke remains unclear; however, the fire department has determined that weather was not a contributing factor.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection also arrived at the scene to address the cracked window.