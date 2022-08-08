Brooke Jenkins files to run for remainder of term as San Francisco DA

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed paperwork with the Department of Elections on Monday to run in the November election to serve the remainder of her predecessor's term.

Jenkins was appointed to interim district attorney last month by Mayor London Breed after voters ousted former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a special recall election in June.

Jenkins worked for Boudin's office, but quit in 2021 to lead the recall campaign against him.

Last week, Boudin said he would not campaign for his old seat in the upcoming November election as it has already taken a toll on his family.

The former top prosecutor said he has not ruled out running for district attorney in 2023 for a full four-year term.

Jenkins hopes to carry out the rest of Boudin's term through 2023 if voters say so in the November election.

Also in the race is Joe Alioto Veronese, a civil rights attorney and grandson of former San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto.

Jenkins has a tougher-on-crime approach than her predecessor.

She recently revoked 30 open plea offers to accused fentanyl dealers presented by Boudin’s administration, saying the deals’ terms were too lenient.