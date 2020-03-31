Brookhaven couple cancels wedding, donates flowers to cheer people up

A Brookhaven bride who was forced to cancel her wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak is turning her heartbreak into a heartwarming gesture to help others.

Megan Hevner has been planning her dream wedding since December 2018 when her fiance, Daniel, decided to pop the question. She was all set to get married on March 28 at Atlanta Athletic Club, but then COVID-19 changed everything.

"We had to make the tough decision about two or three weeks ago," Megan told FOX 5's Katie Burk. "We didn't want to put anybody at risk."

Megan and Daniel canceled their country club wedding and instead decided to have a small ceremony at their home with just their family and wedding party. She placed an order to have floral arrangements at her house and even ordered a new dress.

Megan's mom and 92-year-old grandmother, who has terminal breast cancer, came into town to help the couple plan and get ready for their more intimate ceremony. Planning was underway, but the 29-year-old bride still felt uneasy. She moved from Florida to Georgia last year and had a lot of out-of-town guests planning on traveling.

"My friends and family were still going to have to drive," Megan said. "It was still risky."

Then, as the days passed by, the coronavirus pandemic continued to worsen with more cases increasing in Georgia.

SEE MORE: Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia

Advertisement

To make matters worse, Megan's grandmother fell at her house in the days leading up to their smaller ceremony. She ended up breaking her back and was eventually placed in hospice care.

Megan and Daniel decided to, once again, cancel their wedding plans. It was around the same time that Brookhaven residents were told to shelter-in-place.

RELATED: The latest coronavirus numbers in Georgia

"Ultimately, our love isn't going to change, the date doesn't matter," Megan said.

However, Megan had already placed an order for flowers and ended up having about 10 beautiful arrangements delivered to her home. Not knowing what to do with the flowers, she took to social media.

"I know most hospitals aren't accepting flowers right now, but if anyone knows someone elderly, sick, or just in need of some cheering up please let us know and we'll leave a bouquet on our porch," she said, sharing several stunning photos on her Instagram page.

Megan and Daniel sit next to wedding flowers outside their home.

"We've been through the ringer and I don't need these flowers all over my home, and there are many people who need them more," Megan told FOX 5.



John Lennon once said, "love is the flower you've got to let grow," and that's exactly what Megan did, spreading the love. She dropped off several arrangements at the Atlanta hospice center where her grandmother is recovering. She also donated them to the ambulance workers who transferred her grandmother to the facility.

Some of the other arrangements have cheered up local nurses and healthcare workers as well as a young mother battling cancer.

"During this time, everyone is hurting," Megan said. "It's a time we can just come together. It's a time to be compassionate. It's a time to rally."

Megan said seeing the positive impact her flowers have had on others has made her heart so full of joy.

As for the kindhearted bride and her groom... They were able to reschedule their Atlanta Athletic Club wedding to August.

RESOURCES: