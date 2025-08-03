Large brush fire burning buildings in Clearlake

article

The Brief Cal Fire units were first dispatched to the scene of the fire in the 13700 block of Eastlake Drive just before 2:20 p.m. Cal Fire requested the Lake County Sheriff’s Office issue evacuation warnings for residents in the areas south of the fire. The agency reported at 4 p.m. that the fire had been mapped at 287 acres, and was 0% contained.



A nearly 300-acre brush fire was burning in Clearlake and scorching buildings on Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire units were first dispatched to the scene of the fire in the 13700 block of Eastlake Drive just before 2:20 p.m., according to a department statement.

The fire was initially reported to be burning in about three to four acres of brush with two buildings involved, but Cal Fire issued an update just after 3 p.m. announcing the fire had jumped to 10 to 15 acres in size.

Cal Fire requested the Lake County Sheriff’s Office issue evacuation warnings for residents in the areas south of the fire.

"There has been a significant augmentation of resources dispatched to the fire," Cal Fire said on X.

At least 15 fire engines, six air tankers and two helicopters were assigned to help douse the flames, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire confirmed to KTVU about 3:20 p.m. that the fire had grown to about 100 acres. The agency then reported at 4 p.m. that the fire had been mapped at 287 acres, and was 0% contained.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.