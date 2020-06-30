Brush fire in Clayton might have been started by fireworks: firefighters

A brush fire in Clayton might have been started by illegal fireworks, a battalion chief told KTVU on Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported Monday at about 11 p.m. near the Clayton Palms mobile home community off Marsh Creek Road. This is the same neighborhood that saw the Marsh Fire get dangerously close last summer.

The fire had spread to about nine acres and no injuries were reported.

In Oakland, a 3-alarm brush fire near Howard Elementary School was also thought to have been started by fireworks.



