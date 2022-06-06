Expand / Collapse search

Brush fire prompts evacuations in San Rafael

By KTVU staff
San Rafael
Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a two-acre brush fire that prompted evacuations in San Rafael late Monday night. Crews are expected to stay at the scene throughout the night.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A vegetation fire briefly prompted evacuations in San Rafael Monday evening. Officials said the fire is affecting the 200 block of Highland and Summit avenues. The fire was first reported just after 10 p.m. The evacuation warning came about 10 minutes later. 

The fire was said to be spreading from a eucalyptus grove towards homes. Firefighters are in the area working this incident. San Rafael Fire Department said the fire was two acres and that shortly after 11 p.m., forward progress was stopped. 

Police ordered a small number of homes to be evacuated. Those evacuation warnings were lifted by 11:15 p.m. Crews are expected to remain at the scene throughout the night. 

The fire is burning near Dominican University on the east side of U.S. 101 near downtown. 

We will keep you updated with the latest as this story develops. 