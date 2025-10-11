Brush fire scorches nearly 40 acres in Lake County

article

An afternoon brush fire blackened about 40 acres in Lower Lake on Saturday.

Cal Fire units were sent around 4 p.m. to the area of the 10300 block of Butte Rock Ranch Road on reports of a roughly 15-acre fire burning nearby, according to a department statement.

Ground crews and air units managed to gain about 10% control of the fire around 4:50 p.m., with the blaze only growing by about two acres in that time.

Cal Fire reported at 7:15 p.m. that the blaze had been 90% contained and was mapped at a little over 39 acres.

Firefighters were set to remain on the scene completely containing the fire and mopping up any lingering hot spots.

No injuries or structure damages were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.