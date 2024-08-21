Brush fire slowed by quick actions of CalFire in Solano County

Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire that forced evacuation orders in Solano County on Wednesday morning, according to CalFire's Lake Napa Unit.

CalFire responded to the fire along with fire crews from Solano County. The evacuation warnings were issued just before 11 a.m. Some warnings were upgraded to evacuation orders a short time later.

By 11:35 a.m., evacuation orders for zones SOL - 3056, SOL-3054, SOL-3052, areas near and around Green Valley, were downgraded to warnings.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo courtesy of CalFire LNU)

The fire grew to about 12 acres at its largest. As of 11:35 a.m. the fire was 50% contained. Crews will remain on scene to mop up.