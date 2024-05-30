Brutal San Jose VTA attack caught on camera, suspect arrested on attempted murder charge

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an attack on a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority platform on Wednesday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the suspect, identified as Andrew Perez, 26, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of body armor during the commission of a felony, and interfering with safe transit operations.

The attack was captured on a security camera above the VTA platform, and released by the sheriff's office. The recording has no sound.

The video shows two men on the platform, one with platinum hair, Perez, and another man with a bicycle. At first, the men appear engaged in a conversation. Then, Perez, whom police are calling the suspect, approaches the man with the bike and hits him in the face.

Perez then throws the victim to the ground and kicks him in his head. As the victim attempts to get away, Perez puts him in a chokehold.

The video then changes perspectives, apparently switching to a second camera on the platform. Perez then begins a seemingly endless barrage of punches and kicks. The video ends when the victim runs off the platform, and Perez appears to follow him.

Law enforcement confirmed to KTVU that Perez left the scene and barricaded himself inside a nearby residence. He was arrested after an hours-long standoff—an operation that included resources from San Jose Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, and the San Jose and Campbell police departments.