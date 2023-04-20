Bullets ring out in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood on 4/20, police investigating

article

Surveillance video captured the moment bullets rang out Thursday afternoon in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

San Francisco Police Department are investigating the shooting. The shooting happened just before 1:20 p.m.

It is not clear if anyone was injured. The shooting happened at Cole and Haight streets, just a few short blocks from where the 4/20 cannabis festivities took place today in Golden Gate Park's Robin Williams Meadow.

The city was bustling with activity today, between the Warriors first home game in their series against the Kings, the San Francisco Giants game, and the party in the park, featuring a performance by Erykah Badu, who later went on to perform a special DJ set at The Midway in San Francisco.

SFPD and city officials said they were prepared for a "big day."

We will update this story as we learn any new developments.