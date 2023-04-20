4/20, Warriors and Giants games: SFPD, transit agencies say they're ready

4/20. Warriors and Giants at home.

"The department understands this is a big day for San Francisco," said Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco police spokesman.

SFPD motorcycle officers escorted buses carrying the Mets from SFO to Oracle Park to face the Giants on Thursday night.

Just down the street a few blocks away, the Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings for Game 3 in the playoffs.

"We're going back to the old slogan, ‘Strength in numbers.' That's what's gonna give us a win tonight," Yvonne Lopez of San Jose said before the game. The Warriors are down two games in the series, so the stakes are high.

And of course, there were plenty of highs at the annual 4/20 event at Golden Gate Park.

Ordinarily, this all might overwhelm a small town. But this is San Francisco, and the SFPD says they're ready.

"This is not a day that is unusual for us to handle the influx of crowds, the different events that are happening throughout the city," Rueca said.

Bay Area transportation agencies say they, too, are ready for the crowds.

"We don’t see a need to increase trains to get people to events that are certainly exciting," said BART spokesman Jim Allison. "We have plenty of capacity because our ridership is still well below the levels that we had before the pandemic."

Muni spokesman Stephen Chun said, "We’re excited to be hosting always our Bay Area sports teams. We’re working with today’s events in partnership with Park and Rec, the San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department to make sure everyone gets to their destinations."

Lauren Wang is a sports fan who lives in Mission Bay, which is a double-edged sword.

"I think during playoff times I'm excited, because the traffic means we’re doing very well, and other times when there isn’t like a big playoff game it’s more like, OK, ‘What do we need to do to get done now?’ " Wang said.