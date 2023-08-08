Bumper crop of aggressive, stinging yellowjackets buzzing in the North Bay

Yellowjackets are not the only type of wasps we have to deal with, but they are among the most aggressive and often attack in relentless swarms.

Underground nesting yellowjackets are particularly aggressive and will protect their nests with a dangerous and aggressive vengeance. Some people can be extremely sensitive or allergic to their venom.

In the North Bay, yellowjacket populations are booming. Their colonies grow larger throughout the summer and into fall. We're actually in the peak yellowjacket season right now and as we move through summer and fall, their populations will decrease," said Nizza Sequeira, public information officer of the Marin and Sonoma County Mosquito and Vector Control District.

District officials say, it has gotten more than double the requests for help this year; well over 1,200, compared, to just over 600 calls last year. In-ground nesting yellowjackets are highly-aggressive, stinging insects especially when their nests are disturbed or when they're attracted to outdoor eating areas.

"They become extremely aggressive when their nests are disturbed or they're swatted at, so it's extremely important to be cautious," said Sequeira.

Jared Newman is one of the district technicians sent out to deal with them as he did at one west Petaluma house where an underground yellowjackets' nest was night next to the house; way too dangerous for the homeowner to deal with.

"Most of the time, after you treat it, that's when they start getting aggressive because all the ones that are out forging come back and try to protect the nest. They see you and you're closest, the see you ass basically, the enemy. So that's when they start getting really, really aggressive. Hundreds, at least, that were all just flying around and attacking me," said Newman.

It's the property owner's responsibility to find that underground yellowjackets' nest and they provide instructions on how to do that. Once they come out, if it's indeed underground yellowjackets, they will dispatch it for free. Anything above ground, you have to call a commercial exterminator.