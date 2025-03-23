Burglar rams car into San Jose liquor store

Burglars rammed into a San Jose liquor store overnight Saturday, with the thieves making off with bottles of liquor and cigarettes.

San Jose police said they received a call about the burglary around 4:30 a.m. Police said they learned that a car crashed into the business, Lion Liquor, and a suspect or suspects stole several items.

Dil, a man who identified himself as the owner of Lion Liquor but did not provide his last name, told KTVU that the items stolen included cigarettes and alcohol. He said a BMW in reverse rammed into the business.

He didn't provide a description of the car aside from its brand.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many suspects were involved in Saturday's incident. It's also unclear how much damage the business sustained and the cost to repair the damage.

Police said the suspects remain unidentified at this time.

Dig deeper:

On Friday, thieves rammed a Lexus SUV into a Shell gas station in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood to steal a safe.

District Manager Deep Singh said he initially thought it was an accident before he realized it was done on purpose, when the suspects kept ramming the car over and over.

Those suspects made out with a safe carrying an undisclosed amount of cash.

