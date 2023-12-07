Burglars clean out Union City sneaker store after 3rd try

The owner of a Union City sneaker and streetwear store is devastated after burglars cleaned out his shop after two previous attempts.

"Everything you see is what we have left. There's really nothing for us to sell anymore," said Kyle Goudie, who owns Sole Scrubs on Smith Street.

"We all feel that our pride has been taken from us, all of our hard work, all or our dedication to running this nice shop," he said.

It all began early Sunday morning. Burglars broke the glass front door but couldn't get past the security gate.

And then at about 1 a.m. Monday, burglars smashed a window, which was also protected with bars. They reached in and grabbed everything in arm's reach, including hoodies and shirts.

Goudie got an alert, and he and Union City police went to the store.

The officers and store owner eventually left.

But, Nelson Cruz, the store owner's uncle, says the thieves weren't done.

"Maybe 30 minutes later, they come back with their little wheel saw, and they end up cutting the bars off," Cruz said. "Once they cut the bars, they all came in."

Goudie said, "I got a notification on my phone saying there was motion in my shop. I saw them live taking all of my items."

They used the saw to cut security cables.

"You see them, the sparks, cutting the wire," Cruz said.

They took jerseys, shirts, hoodies and shoes.

"On display is all the left side of the shoe. So after they pulled everything, they realized that, oh my God, we need the right side," Cruz said.

So the thieves went into the back and stole shoes for the right feet.

But then the cops showed up - again.

The thieves clamber out and take off in two cars, including one with a loud exhaust - with Union City police right on their tail.

But officers by policy could not chase suspects for property crimes, and they got away.

"This affects me and my whole family. We're very heartbroken of what happened here," Goudie said.

Sole Scrubs has set up a gofundme to help it get back on its feet.

