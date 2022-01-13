Burglars ransack Dublin preschool, take iPads, cameras, and diapers

Officials at a Dublin preschool are in shock after intruders broke in and stole everything from iPads to diapers.

"They kind of dismantled the diaper area over there and tampered with the books," said Wazhma Masarweh, director of the Resurrection Lutheran Child Development Center on Amador Valley Boulevard.

"It’s unfathomable. I don’t know. I don’t know what goes through this person’s mind," Masarweh said.

It happened late Monday night. Intruders went through different rooms and trashed the preschool, breaking doors and locks and rifling through individual rooms.

"It’s not even about what they took anymore. The emotional pain that we are all going through right now, it’s been really hard," said Masarweh, her voice breaking.

Preschool and church officials have been taking stock of the damage.

The burglar or burglars spent time "writing vulgar messages on our office door," Masarweh said. "Files were opened up, destroyed, keys were taken, keys to the entire church and school."

On Thursday, a locksmith kept busy going from room to room, changing all the locks.

"It’s heartbreaking," said Courtney Treffkorn, whose 2-year-old son goes to the preschool. She started a Gofundme page after learning about everything that was taken.

"It was like diapers, snacks, teachers’ gift cards that they received for Christmas, teachers’ personal iPads, tools. Anything they could - they took a whole desk," Treffkorn said.

The preschool had already been shut down this week because of coronavirus infections. This made it even worse.

Pastor Katelyn Rakotoarivelo said, "It just feels awful that their – not only because their space has been disrupted but just the emotional toll in wanting to feel safe in a church."

Masarweh had a message for those responsible: "If they have any faith, any sort of decency, any sort of kindness in their heart, to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dublin Police Department.