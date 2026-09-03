Burglars sought in spree of downtown Danville break-ins

The Brief More than a dozen businesses were hit by burglars before dawn Tuesday. Intruders smashed through glass and rummaged through shops. Danville police are investigating.



Danville police are trying to identify a group of burglars who smashed their way into more than a dozen downtown businesses, not stealing too many things of value but leaving behind plenty of damage in the form of broken windows and doors.

Similar M.O. in burglary spree

What we know:

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows what appears to be the same crew targeting businesses at several shopping centers beginning at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. They appear to use the same method of operation, using a tool to easily shatter glass windows.

At least five businesses were targeted at the Crossroads of Danville shopping center, including Dolce Beauté salon, where one intruder apparently helped himself to treats in the back.

"They just took all the snacks, and then pulled off the camera that was in front," said salon employee Connie Palomino.

Damage costs often outweigh value of stolen items

What they're saying:

On Thursday, a work crew removed the plywood that was on the front door and replaced the glass. Merchants say the repairs cost thousands of dollars, far more than the value of any items taken.

Merchants who were not victimized said they're nevertheless upset.

"I'm worried about next time, they will hit me," said a market owner who wished only to be identified as Morad. "It shouldn't be anything like that. It's Danville. It's a wealthy neighborhood."

A few doors down, three intruders can be seen breaking into Los Panchos Mexican restaurant, shattering the front door.

They went to the bar, stole bottles of alcohol and smashed cash registers.

Sultan's Kebab, a Mediterranean restaurant, was also burglarized, but the intruders left empty-handed - unlike in November, when thieves stole $20,000, according to Abdullah Dinc, an owner who said he was "very angry, because they took my money" while he was "working every day."

Thieves stole $700 from Amarnath Garikapati's Indian restaurant. He said he usually doesn't keep too much money around but that this time he forgot to take the cash with him.

"I never thought it would happen in Danville," Garikapati said. "I'm very upset. It happened unfortunately, so hopefully the cops will take extra care."

He added, "I hope cops catch them."

Based on the timing, the same crew is suspected in another spree of break-ins at the Danville Square shopping center down the street, where they broke into a sushi restaurant, a nail salon and a cafe.

In a statement, Danville police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working with neighboring agencies looking into similar incidents.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan