Burglars steal $34K, jewelry from Dublin temple

Thieves stole $34,000 in cash and jewelry after breaking into a temple in Dublin early Sunday, authorities said.

The burglary happened about 4:40 a.m. at the Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple, 6930 Village Parkway, according to Dublin Police Services.

Police said there is no evidence that the burglary was a religious hate crime.

The department said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dublin Police Services at (925) 833-6670.