Burglars steal $34K, jewelry from Dublin temple
DUBLIN, Calif. - Thieves stole $34,000 in cash and jewelry after breaking into a temple in Dublin early Sunday, authorities said.
The burglary happened about 4:40 a.m. at the Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple, 6930 Village Parkway, according to Dublin Police Services.
Police said there is no evidence that the burglary was a religious hate crime.
The department said the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dublin Police Services at (925) 833-6670.
The Source: Dublin Police Services