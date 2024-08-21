Burned human remains discovered near homeless encampment

The Brief Burned human remains were found near a homeless encampment in San Jose Police believe the victim was murdered This death marks San Jose's 21st homicide for 2024



The burned remains of a person were discovered near a homeless encampment in San Jose Monday afternoon.

Police said patrol officers responded to the area of Roberts Avenue and Vintage Way for a "suspicious circumstance," after a person called and said the remains of a relative were found burned near a homeless encampment Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said that preliminary evidence at the scene suggests the victim was murdered. Police did not identify the victim, and it's unclear how they died.

A motive for the homicide also remains unclear. Police also did not say if they believe the person died at the scene or if their remains were brought there.

The San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

The victim is considered to be San Jose's 21st homicide for 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SJPD investigators at 4542@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283. Anonymous reporting is available.