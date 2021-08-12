Burned out Walnut Creek home listed for $850,000

There is no shortage of homes for sale in the San Francisco Bay Area.

There's one listing in Walnut Creek that's unlike all the others. A home severely damaged by fire is for sale with a list price of $850,000.

The description of the home says "This is more than a fixer!"

A next door neighbor tells KTVU he's surprised by the high list price, given the unlivable condition of the home.

"My first reaction was boy, that's a lot of money, essentially, not just for a lot, but for a piece of property that you have to go and tear down, to make it work."

According to Redfin, the seller has accepted an offer, and the sale is now pending.