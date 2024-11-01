Burning Man facing financial woes

Organizers of Burning Man, a music festival popular with Bay Area residents, say they're in need of financial support.

Burning Man organizers say they are facing a cash crunch and need to raise $20 million by next year's festival.

That's double the fundraising goal from this past year.

Organizers say they had expected to sell more high-priced tickets for this past festival, held annually in Black Rock City, Nev.

And the shortage led a budget shortfall of more than $5 million.

Burning Man bills itself as a week-long desert event focused on "community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance."

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.