Burning Man facing financial woes
BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev. - Organizers of Burning Man, a music festival popular with Bay Area residents, say they're in need of financial support.
Burning Man organizers say they are facing a cash crunch and need to raise $20 million by next year's festival.
That's double the fundraising goal from this past year.
Organizers say they had expected to sell more high-priced tickets for this past festival, held annually in Black Rock City, Nev.
And the shortage led a budget shortfall of more than $5 million.
Burning Man bills itself as a week-long desert event focused on "community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance."
