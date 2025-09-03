Russian man identified as victim in suspected Burning Man homicide

The Brief The victim was identified as Vadim Kruglov of Russia, according to the Nevada Bureau of Land Management. Authorities said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood last Saturday. The cause of death has not been revealed, but authorities are investigating it as a homicide.



A man found dead in a pool of blood at the annual Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert has been identified, authorities said.

Victim was from Russia

What we know:

The Nevada Bureau of Land Management said the victim was Vadim Kruglov of Russia. His family has been notified.

Last Saturday, a Pershing County sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a festival-goer in the Black Rock Desert who reported that a man was lying in a pool of blood. Kruglov was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide. Authorities said the incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. that evening in Black Rock City, the makeshift encampment built for the festival.

Investigators have interviewed several participants and said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident.

How did he die?

The coroner has not yet revealed the circumstances surrounding Kruglov's death or how he died.

The festival, which ended Monday, draws tens of thousands of artists, musicians and activists each year for wilderness camping and avant-garde performances, culminating in the burning of a large wooden effigy.