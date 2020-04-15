Businesses grapple with how to operate after stay-at-home order is lifted

Business owners are rethinking how they will operate when the stay-at-home order is lifted and the economy is reopened. Many of them are trying to figure out how to maintain physical distance to keep their employees and customers safe.

Chris Burrill is the executive director at the Hammer Theatre in San Jose, which is dark for now. He doesn't anticipate the 500-seat performing arts theatre to reopen for months and when given the green light, he’s grappling with how to operate.

“If you can imagine a theatre seat, they are right next to each other,” said Burrill. “In order to practice social distancing you will have to skip two seats at least and skip every row.”

He is looking at changing the economic model and negotiating artist fees. He also thinks ushers may wear gloves when handing out programs. He said, audience members may wear masks but performers can't.

“Many of them perform an instrument or say something with their mouths,” said Burrill.

“It’s very possible the coaches and even students wear masks,” said Ed Carpio, owner of Condition & Competition Kickboxing.

Like many gym owners, Carpio is offering workouts online.

“I’m probably doing as well as everyone else in the Bay Area as well as the world,” said Carpio. “We are hanging and improvising as well.”

He’s considering limiting class sizes, no partner drills and sectioning off people in groups.

“We are going to start business again and you are going to have employees and customers who if they get within three feet of each other can pass on a killer disease,” said Robert Champman Wood, SJSU Professor of Strategic Management.

Wood said some businesses may opt to keep a few employees working remotely and check fever before the start of the work day.

He said the government must strike a balance, where restrictions can't be too strict or else businesses can't survive and jobs may be gone.

“Crisis is fantastic for a performer,” said Fae Gershenson, owner of “Happily Ever Laughter.”

“Happily Ever Laughter” sends performers to kids’ parties. Gershenson is now hosting virtual parties and later plans to put up physical barriers, anything to stay open.

“The only thing that would be overwhelming or hard is being told I can’t do this anymore,” said Gershenson.

Gershenson said she had to let go two of her performers and lay off some for now. She has applied for several loans, but so far has not received any money.