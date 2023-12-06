Businesses near APEC took economic hit, owners say

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit turned the world's eye on San Francisco. Before the conference, city leaders talked about the $53 million it was expected to bring to San Francisco, but now some businesses around Moscone Center are saying that instead, they saw a dramatic decrease in business.

"For the two middle days of the convention we made for the entire day what we do in one peak hour of weekend operation," said Manuel Ramirez from Bonchon restaurant.

At a San Francisco supervisors' budget meeting, business after business explained that heightened security around the Yerba Buena area devastated their businesses. Restaurants like Freshroll saw business drop off the week before APEC as those security measures moved in, and then drop again when the conference started.

"Let's start with the numbers," said Nam Hoang from Freshroll. "The week of APEC our restaurant saw a 94% drop in revenue. I'll say that again, 94% drop, our business was hit especially hard because roadblocks prevented us from fulfilling corporate catering orders and delivery orders."

Nearby, The Grove also had to deal with the security measures keeping customers away.

"And if they did come to The Grove they were surrounded by protesters with disruptive bullhorns and witnessed fist fights," said David Cohen from The Grove. "These are facts. They are indisputable. They didn't have an enjoyable Sunday breakfast."

The community benefit district said that businesses in the neighborhood saw an average of 64% drop in their bottom line. Businesses said they understood that APEC may have raised the city's profile, and they appreciate the cleaner and safer street conditions they've seen since the conference but say they need to be made whole.

"While the city benefited financially and [reputedly], it's unquestionable from this event, that businesses, me personally, a member of the community, and constituent, did not. I lost $50,000 in revenue at The Grove," said Cohen.

The city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development said this was the first time the city hosted a summit of this nature, and couldn't have known the shifting security guidelines they would be forced to accommodate.

Also unusual for this conference, instead of attendees going out to the community for food and sightseeing, most APEC attendees tended to stick to the main venues. That being said, the city says it is already meeting with businesses that have been impacted, and looking for ways to bring more customers through the doors to compensate for the losses.

"So, we're really committed to amping up those services to that community," said Sarah Dennis Phillips from San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development. "Not just making up for what they may have felt in the last month, but moving forward so that they can grow in Yerba Buena."

For their part, business owners are asking for cash to cover their losses and are saying if that cash doesn't come in the next 100 days, it could have a devastating impact on their businesses.