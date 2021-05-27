Busy holiday weekend expected at Oakland International Airport

article

Travelers flying out of Oakland International Airport this Memorial Day holiday weekend can expect a busier than usual airport as the pandemic eases and demand for travel resumes.

"We expect this weekend to be the busiest we've experienced this year," said Bryant Francis, director of aviation for the Port of Oakland.

Francis asks travelers to arrive early, to wear a mask and travel responsibly as the summer travel season begins.

Face coverings are still required in the airport and to fly, according to airport officials.

The air travel weekend officially begins Thursday and lasts through Monday, and airport officials expect more than 130,000 people to board planes over the five-day period.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day with more than 30,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the airport for people requiring pre-travel testing, according to airport officials.

Restaurants and shops have reopened and have extended their hours and the economy on-airport parking lot has reopened. Close-in parking is available from $17.50 per day with a coupon, airport officials said. The coupon is available at https://www.oaklandairport.com/