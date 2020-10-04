Bystanders unsuccessfully attempt rescue from fiery crash on I-80

Two people died after their car crashed into a cement pillar and caught fire Friday on Interstate 80.

Video of the aftermath of the fatal crash was posted on social media.

It shows bystanders got out of their cars and rushed up to the burning wreckage in an effort to save the trapped occupants.

The footage shows people using what may be a concrete saw and crowbar, but they couldn't save the people inside.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on westbound I-80 at San Pablo Road.

At one point, all lanes of the freeway were closed.