CA bill would allow police departments to release info about fired officers

A new bill recently sent to the governor's desk would allow police departments across the state to release information about why officers have been fired. If signed, police departments would be able to voluntarily release that information to the public without a records request.

State Sen. Aisha Wahab says she sponsored Senate Bill 400 after multiple incidents involving police misconduct across the Bay Area. Wahab says she hopes the new law will help restore trust between the community and police.

"Bad actors will be fired and terminated, and announcements will be made, and the public has full transparency of the incident," said Wahab.

Wahab says after talks with advocates and constituents in San Jose, she authored Senate Bill 400. It was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month, to clarify that police departments can inform the public about why a police officer was fired.

"The officer goes through their entire due process, has their union rep defending them and much more. When wrongdoing is found and termination is approved, then the police department can be very proactive and let the public know. That was the whole point of this bill," said Wahab.

In 2022, ex-San Jose police officer Matthew Dominguez was arrested after being suspected of masturbating while responding to a domestic violence call.

He was later fired and placed on a decertification list which could stop him from joining another police department in California. Last year, ex-San Jose police officer Mark McNamara was caught sending racist text messages and later fired.

"The effort is not only to reform a lot of these institutionalized departments, but it’s also to hold individuals accountable. Both those in law enforcement and those in public committing wrong acts," said Wahab.

Last December, San Jose police released a new strategic plan hoping to rebuild trust with the community, saying in part: "This proactive approach not only enhances public confidence in law enforcement but also establishes a foundation of mutual respect, understanding, and shared responsibility."

"It’s not just San Jose, it’s the entire state of California. Every single police agency, should and many actually do want to increase transparency," said Wahab.

Senate bill documents show that multiple agencies supported SB 400, including the San Jose Police Department. The bill also had bipartisan support and Wahab believes it’ll help police get one step closer to restoring trust within the communities they serve.