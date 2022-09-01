CA lawmakers send slate of climate bills to Newsom's desk

In a late night final session, California legislators passed a package of bills to continue the state’s action against climate change.

"This legislation and this budget reassert California’s leadership amid the 50 states and around the world on fighting climate change," said State Senator John Laird, a democrat who represents parts of Santa Cruz County and the central coast. Laird chaired a climate working group after similar efforts failed last year.

This year, Governor Newsom made a last-minute push, urging lawmakers to take action.

"All critical components not only to address the immediacy of the moment, but address the future so we can future proof California," said Newsom during a news conference on Wednesday, urging Californians to conserve during this week’s heatwave.

Lawmakers approved $54 billion in the budget for climate spending as well as a slate of bills, which include:

-Carbon neutrality, or eliminating or capturing all of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2045

-Create rules and guidelines for carbon capture and storage

-New targets towards reaching 100% clean electricity by 2045

-A ban on new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet from homes, schools and other community sites. Existing wells must follow strict controls

Environmental groups cheered the setback bill. "A monumental victory for environmental justice communities and our supporters after years of hard fought advocacy," said Kobi Naseck with "Voices in Solidarity Against Oil in Neighborhoods" or VISION.

Business groups criticized the late push, including the new oil and gas ban. The California Chamber of Commerce released a statement in response to its passing:

"SB 1137 was passed by lawmakers over the objections of a large and diverse coalition of Californians. This policy will not not only kill an estimated 8,000 jobs in the state, it will drive oil production out of California and force us to rely on even more foreign oil imports that are produced in locations with less environmental and human rights protections than California. We are tremendously concerned about the fact that SB 1137 threatens the state with up to $4 billion in lost revenue and poses a significant risk of legal liability under the takings clause of the U.S. Constitution."

State Republicans widely panned the efforts, raising concerns about its impact on businesses. "Lots of people talk, but don’t deliver,"said State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Redding), who is running against Governor Newsom in November. "At the same time it’s destroying California businesses, so for those reasons, I can’t support it."

Lawmakers also voted to delay the closure of Diablo Canyon, the state’s last nuclear power plant by up to five years, to 2030. On the backdrop of an extended heatwave and stressed power grid, Newsom implored lawmakers to approve his plan on Wednesday, which includes a $1.4 billion dollar loan to PG&E.

"Getting Diablo Canyon extended, just extending its life for a short period of time, will provide us the capacity to de-risk…and move forward with new strategies," said Newsom.

Some environmental groups and scientists opposed the bill, concerned about the plant’s safety and delayed investments in renewable energy. Overall, Senator Laird said lawmakers can create policy in response to changing climate, but says it’s up to everyone to do their part.

"We have to convince the public that it’s up to them in what kind of power they use, how much, how they drive, just what their own carbon footprint is," said Laird.