CA lawmakers want phone companies to provide 72 hours of backup battery power during outages

Local leaders on Wednesday joined state senator Steve Glazer as he introduced legislation to improve communication during power shutoffs.

Glazer proposed that mobile phone companies be required to provide at least 72 hours of backup battery power for their cell towers during outages.

Orinda Mayor Inga Miller was one of the local lawmakers with the senator and she stressed the importance of a backup source of power.

"After the first shutoff, what we heard from our residents here was they wanted to know where to charge their cellphones. After the second one it was are our cellphones going to work?" Miller said.

Senator Glazer's legislation would also require PG&E to provide battery packs to all customers who need electricity for life-saving medical devices or medicine.