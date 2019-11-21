CA Supreme Court blocks law requiring Trump, presidential candidates to release tax returns

The California Supreme Court unanimously ruled that presidential candidates would not be required to release their tax returns to appear on the state's primary ballot, according to reports.

John Myers of the Los Angeles Times said all seven judges blocked SB 27, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed in July, saying the law was not supported under the state's constitution.

The "Tax Transparency Bill," authored Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would have required President Trump to submit tax returns for the last five years to the California Secretary of States, 98 days before the primary election.