Family says Oakland student was killed on what was supposed to be her last day of class

The Brief Kimarii McLemore, 25, was shot and killed Friday while attending what her family said was the final day of her adult education carpentry class at the Parker Community Resource Center in Oakland. Relatives said McLemore had expressed concerns about a suspicious vehicle before the shooting and believe her death may be connected to a previous dispute with a classmate, though police have not confirmed any link. Oakland police have described the shooting as targeted and continue to investigate but have not identified a suspect or released a motive.



A 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot while attending an adult education carpentry class in Oakland was just hours away from completing her final day of class, according to her family.

Kimarii McLemore was fatally shot Friday morning at the Parker Community Resource Center, an Oakland Unified School District campus.

"She was a very loved young woman," her aunt, Brittia Johnson, said.

Family recounts final moments

What they're saying:

Johnson said McLemore texted her mother Friday morning about a suspicious car in the campus parking lot.

According to Johnson, McLemore's mother called the school to report the vehicle before driving to the campus to alert staff and check on her daughter.

"That's when she heard the rounds," Johnson said. "She said, 'Where is my baby?' and ran to my niece."

McLemore died at the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kimarii McLemore, 25, was shot and killed at Parker Community Resource Center. Her family says she had felt unsafe because of previous dispute on campus.

Family questions possible motive

The family is concerned McLemore's killing may be connected to tensions between her and a young man in her class.

Oakland police have not confirmed whether any previous dispute is connected to the shooting.

Oakland Police Chief James Beere previously described the shooting as a targeted attack.

"I can tell you this was not a random act," Beere said.

He said investigators are pursuing multiple leads.

"I'm fairly confident we'll get to the bottom of this," Beere said. "Our investigators have a lot of information. We're utilizing technology."

Police have not identified a suspect or announced a motive.

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'She was on the right path'

What's next:

The Parker Community Resource Center was closed Monday as the investigation continued.

Johnson said her niece had overcome challenges in the past and was working to build a better future through the carpentry program.

"We all make mistakes," Johnson said. "But until we learn to forgive and let go, we are not going to get any better or be any better."