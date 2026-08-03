Foster City condo fire destroys 51-unit complex, displaces dozens

The Brief A six-alarm fire destroyed a 51-unit condominium building at the Spinnaker Cove Condo Complex in Foster City, displacing dozens of residents and injuring four firefighters. Firefighters rescued seven people trapped on the third floor as flames rapidly spread through the attic, leaving the building a total loss. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire while displaced families receive assistance after losing their homes and belongings.



Fire crews remained on the scene Monday, dousing hot spots following a massive, six-alarm blaze that gutted a Foster City condominium complex, displacing dozens of residents and injuring four firefighters.

Severe damage

What we know:

The 51-unit building at the Spinnaker Cove Condo Complex on Sea Spray Lane suffered catastrophic damage, with officials noting the structure was a total loss after flames tore through the attic and insulation.

Seven people trapped on the third floor were rescued by the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, while residents scrambled to evacuate with children and pets.

Four firefighters were injured during the intense operation, including one who suffered second-degree burns and others treated for smoke inhalation.

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‘We lost everything’

What they're saying:

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon, quickly escalating as flames raced into the attic area, making it impossible for crews to stay ahead of the rapid spread. Residents watched in heartbreak as walls buckled and floors gave way under the combined destruction of fire and water.

"You're lucky to see me not crying. I've been crying since last night," said Ricky Liboro, a displaced resident. "We lost everything... We're just trying to figure things out at this moment, trying to process everything."

Chief Matt Turturici of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department noted that life safety was the immediate priority.

"We had a significant amount of people inside, and they're the priority," Turturici said. "So we're going to get them out first as we're stretching lines."

Investigation underway

What's next:

While firefighters worked through Monday to extinguish lingering hot spots, investigators began the task of determining what triggered the blaze. Initial indications suggest the fire originated on the backside of the complex, possibly near a lower unit.

Displaced families are receiving assistance from local relief efforts as they cope with the sudden loss of their homes, documents, and personal belongings.