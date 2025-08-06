Cache Creek Casino and Resort alerts of contagious tuberculosis

article

Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County is alerting the public of a potential contagious tuberculosis exposure in their community.

TB exposure

What we know:

On Wednesday, communications officials with the casino issued a health notice to say they are working with the California Department of Public Health and Yolo County health officials to conduct contact tracing to identify and notify anyone who may have had contact with the infected individual.

The casino did note that health officials said close contact is defined as a cumulative exposure of at least eight hours to someone with TB.

The notice goes for both resort guests and employees, though the casino and resort did not give a timeframe for when this exposure may have occurred. Guests and employees are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers, especially if they have underlying health conditions.

Background information

In their press release, Cache Creek shares information about TB from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC says the disease can be transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks when others are nearby.

Symptoms include a cough that lasts three weeks or longer, chest pain, or coughing up blood. Other symptoms can include fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, chills, fever and sweating at night. Those who have compromised immune systems may be at greater risk.

The CDC adds that not everyone with TB becomes symptomatic.

"Most people with TB have an inactive infection that is not contagious," information from the CDC says.

TB infections can be treated and cured.