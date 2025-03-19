The Brief Cain Velasquez appeared on the latest episode of the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast where he reflected on his growth journey and forgiveness. Velasquez is set to appear at a March 24 sentencing hearing on attempted murder, assault and gun charges that he pleaded not contest to in 2024. The former UFC champion shot a man who a man accused of molesting his son.



Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez said he is ready to accept the consequences of his actions after shooting at a man in 2022 who was accused of molesting his son.

March sentencing

What we know:

Velasquez is awaiting sentencing on March 24 after pleading no contest in a San Jose courtroom to attempted murder, assault, and gun charges.

The 42-year-old appeared on the March 14 episode of the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast, where he reflected on his actions, took accountability, and spoke about his healing journey.

‘I know what I did’

What they're saying:

"The way that I handled things is not the way to do it. We cannot put the law in our own hands," Velasquez told the host. "I know what I did, and know what I did was very dangerous to other people —not just to the people involved, but to innocent people. I understand what I did, and I'm willing to do everything I have to, to pay back that. Whatever the court feels is correct for what I (have done), I'm going to do it with my head up. Still be me and not play the blame game. It was me who did that and reacted that way."

Velasquez, who retired from the UFC in 2019, still faces prison time, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen has said.

Harry Goularte, the man charged with molesting Velasquez’s then 4-year-old son, is the adult son of the woman who ran the daycare the boy attended.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say that in a high-speed chase in February 2022, Velasquez fired a .40 caliber handgun multiple times at a truck carrying the alleged molester and his mother and stepmother. Instead of hitting Goularte, Velasquez shot and wounded the stepfather.

The shooting took place near an elementary school, endangering "young children and their parents who could have been injured or killed as he shot at his intended victim," Rosen said previously. "We have excellent law enforcement in this county. Let them do their jobs."

Goularte’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 2, according to court records.

Velasquez was released from jail in November 2022 on $1 million bail and had been monitored with a GPS device.

Former UFC fighter embraces forgiveness

What's next:

During the podcast, Velasquez said he has found peace with what lies ahead and has found forgiveness. He remains dedicated to his children and family.

"With my own time, I've forgiven them," he said. "I know that my kids are great. Everything is divinely orchestrated. My kids are amazing. My son is amazing. He's one of the strongest, best kids that I know. He's my best friend. I'm proud of him for who he is. This will not define him — he’s meant for greater."

Velasquez said he refuses to harbor hate toward those involved.

"I cant have hate like that for them. There are things that I have to move on to and give love to my kids and give love to the people around," he said. "I wish them healing in the best way."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.