Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded no contest Friday to felony attempted murder, assault, and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused Velasquez’s son.

He entered the plea in a San Jose courtroom in exchange for a lighter sentence, according to the East Bay Times.

A sentencing date for the 42-year-old Velasquez has not been set. He was scheduled to start his trial in September and could have faced life in prison if found guilty of the charges.

"This defendant decided to become judge, jury, and executioner. His actions endangered innocent bystanders, including young children and their parents who could have been injured or killed as he shot at his intended victim," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "We have excellent law enforcement in this county. Let them do their jobs."

In 2022, Velasquez was accused of shooting at a pickup truck in San Jose carrying a man alleged to have sexually abused his 4-year-old son.

Prosecutors alleged that Velasquez followed the truck that was transporting the man and the man's parents, leading a high-speed chase through three Silicon Valley cities and ramming the vehicle with his own truck. They said Velasquez shot at the vehicle several times with a .40-caliber pistol, injuring the man's stepfather, who was driving, in the arm and torso.

Velasquez was released from jail in November 2022 on $1 million bail and had been monitored with a GPS device.

The man Velasquez targeted, 43-year-old Harry Goularte, faces ongoing felony child molestation charges.