Cain Velasquez awaits sentencing in 2022 shooting toward man accused of abusing son

The Brief In a crowded courtroom of nearly 70 spectators, family members of Cain Velasquez and Harry Goularte made impact statements ahead of the judge's sentencing. A Santa Clara County judge is expected to deliver the sentence at 1:30 p.m. after a morning recess. Velasquez pleaded no contest last year to the charges stemming from a 2022 shooting.



Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez will be sentenced Monday afternoon on attempted murder, assault and gun charges stemming from a 2022 shooting where he allegedly fired his weapon toward a truck carrying a man accused of molesting his then-4-year-old son.

Velasquez pleaded no contest to the charges last August.

2022 shooting in Santa Clara County

The backstory:

Prosecutors allege the former UFC champion followed the truck that was transporting Harry Goularte and the his parents, leading a high-speed chase through three Silicon Valley cities and ramming the vehicle with his own truck.

They said Velasquez shot at the vehicle several times with a .40-caliber pistol, injuring the Goularte's stepfather, who was driving, in the arm and torso.

Goularte, the man charged with molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son, is the adult son of the woman who ran the daycare Velasquez' son attended. He's scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Impact statements ahead of sentencing

What they're saying:

In a crowded courtroom with nearly 70 spectators on Monday, Velasquez, members of his family, and members of Goularte's family made impact statements ahead of the judge's sentencing, expected Monday afternoon.

"I'm haunted by his actions every day," said Patty Goularte, the mother of the man accused of abusing Velasquez' son.

Goularte's brother, CJ, told the court the shooting was pre-meditated.

"He had every intention to kill them," CJ Goularte said. "This was not a moment of rage. This was a pre-meditated plan."

Harry Eugene Goularte

Cora Velasquez, the 15-year-old daughter of Cain Velasquez, shared details about her dad's character with the court.

"My dad has always been my biggest supporter. My dad is why I’m so strong as a person," she said. "He teaches me to be strong. We are very similar in how we love other people. Though he looks tough on the outside, he’s soft on the inside."

Cain Velasquez' wife told the court she worries about the toll the sentencing will take on his children.

"I worry about the emotional toll this will take on his children," Michelle Velasquez said. "I ask you consider a sentence that allows Cain to be active in our lives."

Before prosecutors gave their closing statement Monday, Cain Velasquez shared his regret for the 2022 shooting.

"I agree to accept whatever sentence," he said.

Cain Velasquez said he's ashamed, and sorry for his actions.

"Moving forward, I’ll try to set a great example for everyone," he said. "Out of all this, I wish safe feelings for my family and the community.

A Santa Clara County judge is expected to deliver the sentence at 1:30 p.m. after a morning recess.