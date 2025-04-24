Cain Velasquez transferred to Soledad prison for remainder of sentence

The Brief Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez is now housed at a prison in Soledad to carry out the remainder of his five-year sentence. Velasquez, 42, was previously being held at Wasco State Prison. He will receive credit for time served — about three years, which could reduce his time in custody to two years or less.



Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been transferred to a prison facility in Soledad to serve the remainder of his five-year sentence for a 2022 shooting where he chased the man accused of molesting his son.

Moved from Wasco prison

What we know:

KGET first reported that Velasquez was moved from Wasco State Prison in Kern County to the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad. Records from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirm that Velasquez, 42, is currently housed at the facility.

Velasquez had been held in Wasco since March after his sentencing, but the facility often serves as a temporary location for new inmates until they are transferred to another facility.

Velasquez will receive credit for time served, totaling 1,283 days—approximately three years—of his five-year sentence, which could reduce his time in custody to two years or less.

He received his sentence on March 24 in Santa Clara County after pleading no contest to attempted murder, felony assault, and other related gun charges last August. The district attorney’s office described the incident as a "vigilante shooting spree."

2022 shooting in Santa Clara County

The backstory:

Prosecutors alleged the former UFC champion followed the truck that was transporting Harry Goularte and his parents, leading a high-speed chase through three Silicon Valley cities and ramming the vehicle with his own truck.

They said Velasquez shot at the vehicle several times with a .40-caliber pistol, injuring Goularte's stepfather, who was driving, in the arm and torso.

Goularte, the man charged with molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son, is the adult son of the woman who ran the daycare Velasquez' son attended. He's scheduled to be sentenced in June.