Caitlin Clark #1 pick in the WNBA draft, Stanford's Cameron Brink #2 pick

The WNBA Draft was held tonight in New York City and, as projected, Caitlin Clark was selected as the #1 pick by the Indiana Fever. The #2 overall pick is Stanford’s Cameron Brink, who’s going to play for the L.A. Sparks.

The fans KTVU spoke to could not say enough about the success of women’s college basketball this year. They say they want those young ladies to bring that same attention to the WNBA.

At The Patio in Palo Alto, Monday night’s highly anticipated WNBA Draft was everything fans said they wanted to see.

"The draft sold out in like a day to actually attend in person, so super exciting to see the numbers following the energy we’ve been feeling," said Josie Gross-Whitaker, Stanford Women’s Basketball Team Manager.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was the #1 pick in the draft after a record-breaking season, becoming the highest scoring college basketball player among women and men.

"It’s exciting to see a lot of women athletes in the news. I think I watched women's basketball more this year than men. I was excited to see Caitlin, Cameron, and Angel Reese. It was pretty cool," said Taylor, of Stanford.

With Clark heading to the Indiana Fever, #2 overall pick Cameron Brink will take her talents to the Los Angeles Sparks after having an outstanding college basketball career at Stanford. Fun fact: Brink is also Stephen Curry’s God sister.

"She’s been grinding away here for four years, and she’s brought our team so much. A national championship, three Pac-12 championships and you just see that pay off. It’s super exciting," said Gross-Whitaker.

Rounding out the top five selections in the 1st round of the draft were the #3 pick South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, #4 pick Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and the 5th selection was Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon. Standout LSU player Angel Reese was also the 7th pick heading to play with Cardoso in Chicago.

"I think a lot of people have opened their eyes to what’s been there, but the possibility of women’s sports and, it turns out, it’s really exciting!" said Ashley Patterson, of Bentonville, Arkansas.

It’s also being reported that Caitlin Clark’s Indiana jersey sold out just hours after the WNBA draft.