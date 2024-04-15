article

Stanford’s Cameron Brink was the No. 2 pick in the WNBA by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Brink will get to stay in California and will give the Sparks a two-way player.

"When they called my name, a huge wave of emotions hit me," Brink said. "I saw my mom tearing up and my dad and it hit home."

A prolific scorer, Brink was also the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. The Sparks needed to replace franchise player Nneka Ogwumike, who left for Seattle in free agency. Brink’s godmother, Sonya Curry, is the mother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

"I FaceTimed Steph five minutes before the show started and he said have fun with it," Brink said. "He can share so much great advice since he’s been through this. Make stuff like this fun as it can be stressed."

Brink was behind No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark, who is headed to Indiana to join the Fever.

The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career, and she will now try and help revive the Indiana franchise along with last season’s No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston.