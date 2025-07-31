Cal Fire adds 2 Firehawks, expands world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet

The Brief Cal Fire has added two new Firehawk helicopters to its fleet, bringing the total to 16. Governor Newsom called the additions a critical investment amid growing fire threats and federal funding cuts.



As California approaches the height of fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the addition of two state-of-the-art helicopters to Cal Fire’s aerial fleet.

The two new Firehawk helicopters bring Cal Fire’s total to 16, and Newsom said the state is home to the world’s largest aerial firefighting force.

Each helicopter is equipped with a 1,000-gallon water tank, night vision technology to allow 24/7 operations, and space for a nine-person crew. Officials say the helicopters are critical in responding to wildfires across California.

Newsom praised the helicopters during a press conference in Sacramento on Thursday, highlighting their effectiveness in recent wildfires in Southern California.

"We saw first hand, in real-time, these Firehawks at night doing nighttime suppression. I think at the peak about eight of these hawks were out doing rings and circles to suppress the impacts of those spot fires. So, one cannot understate the importance of these investments," he said.

Cal Fire Director Joe Tyler said the helicopters will help firefighters keep most wildfires contained to 10 acres or less.

"Having the largest civil fleet in the world, I am proud to be able to support the women and men who are flying these and make it safer for them." Tyler said.

Local fire departments welcome support

The new helicopters will be deployed across multiple counties, including many in Northern California, such as Santa Clara County.

Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington said Cal Fire’s support was essential in stopping the Keller Fire last October from spreading further into the Oakland Hills.

"We're excited, Cal Fire is such a fantastic partner. We use them frequently, especially when we have a greater alarm wildland fire. Governor Newsom has really stepped into this space," he said.

Newsom also affirmed the state's commitment to investing in firefighting resources, especially amid federal cutbacks.

"We hear from the president talking about raking the forest, which he quite literally means, literally believes that we should be raking the forest," he said. "I'll remind you we've never received a rake, and all we received this year were cuts of $450 million nationwide to aid and advance those efforts, cuts to the U.S. Forest Service."