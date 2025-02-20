Suspect identified in stabbing death of Cal Fire captain

article

The Brief The San Diego County Sheriff's Office identified the alleged killer as 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi. The suspect is accused of killing Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi during a domestic dispute in Ramona. The suspect is still at large.



Authorities have identified a suspect in the stabbing death of an off-duty Cal Fire captain during a domestic dispute.

What we know:

Rebecca Marodi, 49, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home in Ramona on Monday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

First responders attempted to save Marodi, but she died from her injuries at the scene.

Marodi was a fire captain with the Cal Fire-Riverside County Fire Department, where she served for more than 30 years.

The sheriff's office on Thursday identified 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, as the alleged killer. She is still on the run.

Who is Yolanda Olejniczak?

Local perspective:

According to CBS 8, the victim and the suspect had been married for two years. The news outlet also obtained court records revealing that Olejniczak had killed before in 2000, and was found guilty of felony voluntary manslaughter. She was sentenced to prison in 2004 for that crime. It's unclear when she was released.

Olejniczak is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 166 pounds, with brown hair.

"The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case," the sheriff's office wrote.