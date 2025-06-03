Cal Fire crews light prescribed burn in San Jose

The Brief Cal Fire conducted a prescribed burn in San Jose on Tuesday, which was scheduled to conclude on Wednesday afternoon. The burn is meant to reduce fuels for a potential future wildfire, and give fire crews on-the-ground training in fighting a wildfire. The agency has also stationed a Chinook firefighting helicopter in Napa County, which will stay through wildfire season.



The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) set Calero County Park on fire on Tuesday.

The organization's Santa Clara Unit conducted a two-day controlled burn of the park in southern San Jose to limit the possibility of wildfire. Residents have been warned about smoke in the area, and the exercise will be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to reducing risk, the exercise will also provide firefighters with training to fight wildfires in the future.

"All the fuel types that we have at Calero County Park are spread pretty much throughout Santa Clara County and our adjacent counties," Cole Periera, an assistant fire chief with Cal Fire, told KTVU. "This time of year, it's essential to put live fire on the ground to see how the fuel reacts, what the fuel moistures are, and with different winds. Within this area, (firefighters) can see the same reaction of how that fire will act."

If conditions are right, CAL FIRE expects the burn will cover around 60 acres of brush and grassland.

In addition to conducting the controlled burn, Cal Fire officials announced they had moved a Chinook firefighting helicopter to the Napa County Airport, where it will be stationed for the rest of the wildfire season alongside an airtanker and an air tactical aircraft.

Cal Fire officials said having those resources in the region will "significantly enhance emergency preparedness in the region."