Cal Fire makes quick work of Mt. Diablo fire

A wildfire broke out early Friday morning at the entrance to Mt. Diablo.

The fire was first reported at about 3:15 a.m., near Scenic Boulevard and South Gate Road.

A KTVU news photographer at the scene reported the flames were moving slowly, but the rugged location made firefighting efforts difficult.

Fire crews were able to get a handle on the situation in about an hour.

The fire appeared to be approaching some structures, but firefighters did stop its progress.

Cal Fire says five acres were burned.

There were no reports of any injuries.