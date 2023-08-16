Cal Fire responding to a 2-acre fire in Morgan Hill

article

Firefighters are battling a two-acre fire in Morgan Hill early Wednesday evening.

Cal Fire posted on social media about the incident at northbound Highway 101 and Coyote Creek Golf Drive in the city's northern portion at 5:19 p.m.

Cal Fire dubbed this incident the Cochrane Fire in Santa Clara County.

It is not clear how the fire started.

We will keep you updated on the response to this fire as firefighters work to make progress.