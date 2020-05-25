Cal Guard flyover honoring frontline workers during pandemic

A Bay Area Air National Guard unit flew Monday in a salute to everyone on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus on this Memorial Day.

In a repeat performance following a flyover on May 18, a different unit will begin their big circle around the Bay Area in Mountain View just afternoon. The 129th rescue wing from Moffett Field in Mountain View performed a low-level flyover above hospitals in most Bay Area counties.

The flight team's rescue plane and two helicopters also passed over the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.