Cal Hall of Famer Sean Dawkins dies suddenly at age 52

Cal All-American wide receiver Sean Dawkins died suddenly Tuesday.

The 52-year-old father of three passed away from cardiac arrest, according to officials at Cal Football.

Dawkins grew up in Sunnyvale where he starred at Homestead High in Cupertino. He stayed in the Bay Area to play at Cal and was one of the best wide receivers in college football.

Clockwise from top right: Sean Dawkins in a recent family photo with his wife, Sachiko; daughter, Ella; and twin sons Luke and Kameron. Photo courtesy of Cal Football.

Dawkins earned first team All-American honors following his junior season in 1992.

A few months later the Indianapolis Colts made Dawkins the 16th overall selection in the NFL draft. It was with the Colts that Dawkins made his mark as one of the most consistent receivers in the league.

Dawkins pursued a career in real estate in the Sacramento area and focused on raising his family following his NFL career.

He is survived by his wife, Sachiko, twin sons Luke and Kameron, and daughter, Ella.



