Cal swim teach has new coach lineup during bullying probe

UC Berkeley officials are making changes to its swim team's coaching staff.

This comes as the San Francisco Chronicle reports the head of the women's team may not return from paid leave amid an investigation into alleged bullying.

Acting director David Durden will now oversee both the women's and men's swim teams

And David Marsh will serve as associate head coach for the women's program.

That's after Teri McKeever was put on paid leave in May after more than two dozen current and former team members accused her of verbal and emotional bullying that led some swimmers to consider suicide, and other athletes left the team. The Orange County Register first reported those accusations.

McKeever has not commented on those claims.

