California, 20 other states sue Trump over refusal to fund SNAP benefits

The Brief California and 20 other states are suing the Trump administration over what they say is the federal government's "unlawful refusal" to fund SNAP benefits due to the nearly month-long federal government shutdown. Earlier this week, the US Department of Agriculture stated on its website that federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1. Gov. Newsom said California is fast-tracking $80 million in state funds to stabilize food bank food distribution and offset delays in federal CalFresh benefits.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Tuesday that they, along with over 20 other states, are suing the Trump administration over what they say is the federal government's "unlawful refusal" to fund SNAP benefits due to the nearly month-long federal government shutdown.

USDA to suspend SNAP benefits

Under President Trump, Newsom and Bonta allege that the United States Department of Agriculture is needlessly suspending November SNAP benefits, causing 5.5 million Californians to lose critical access to $1.1 billion in food assistance.

"While Donald Trump parades around the world trying to repair the economic damage he's done with his incompetence, he's denying food to millions of Americans who will go hungry next month," Newsom said at a news conference. "It's cruel and speaks to his basic lack of humanity. He doesn't care about the people of this country, only himself."

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to the suit. But earlier this week, the US Department of Agriculture stated on its website that federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1.

"Bottom line, the well has run dry," the USDA notice says. "At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats."

The shutdown

The administration blames Democrats, who say they will not agree to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate with them on extending expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Republicans say Democrats must first agree to reopen the government before negotiation.

According to California and 20 other governors, the federal government is legally required to make payments to SNAP.

California to help with CalFresh

On Monday, CalFresh, which distributes federal food aid to Californians, notified recipients that benefits will not be added to their EBT cards this month. SNAP is known as CalFresh in California.

Newsom said California is stepping up to protect families from hunger by fast-tracking $80 million in state funds to stabilize food bank food distribution and offset delays in federal CalFresh benefits.

Newsom said he has also mobilized the California National Guard and California Volunteers on a humanitarian mission to support food banks by planning, packing, distributing, and delivering meals to families in need throughout the state.

Congress appropriated $6 billion to the USDA in SNAP-related contingency funds through September 2026 to continue funding SNAP benefits in instances like the current government shutdown.

Newsom's office said that instead of helping, the Trump administration chose to suspend November SNAP benefits despite contingency funding in place to help feed American families.

The USDA is selectively choosing what programs to keep open during this shutdown, as it has provided billions in aid for farmers and been able to temporarily fund WIC benefits, according to Newsom.

"Let’s be clear about what’s happening: For the first time ever, SNAP benefits will not be available to the millions of low-income individuals who depend on them to put food on the table," Bonta said in a statement. "The Trump administration, however, has chosen instead to play politics with this essential safety net that so many people depend on — including 5.5 million individuals in California alone. With the holidays around the corner, we are seeing costs for groceries continue to increase and food banks facing unprecedented demand."

Where to find food assistance in the Bay AreaFamilies affected by the CalFresh delay can find support through these community food banks and hotlines:

Alameda County

Alameda County Community Food Bank — FoodNow.net or call 510-635-3663 for information on distribution times and same-day meal connections.

Berkeley Youth Alternative — provides food to families every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monster Pho in Oakland — families on SNAP get a 25% discount and their children who are 12 years-old and younger get a free meal.



Contra Costa and Solano Counties

Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano — Visit foodbankccs.org or call 855-309-FOOD (3663) for details.



Marin and San Francisco Counties

SF-Marin Food Bank — Visit sfmfoodbank.org or call 415-282-1900.

Al Pastor Papi in San Francisco — SNAP recipients can get up to four free burritos a week.



Napa County

Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank — Visit canv.org or call 707-253-6128.



San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley — Visit shfb.org or call 800-984-3663.

Tony & Alba’s Pizza and Pasta — the restaurant is offering a free meal to children and discounts to families on SNAP.



Sonoma County

Redwood Empire Food Bank — Visit refb.org or call 707-523-7900.

Other assistance programs

DoorDash has launched an "Emergency Food Response" initiative with more than 300 food banks, pantries, and community organizations nationwide.

"No one should go hungry in America – period," said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. "We’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option."

Through the project, DoorDash makes deliveries to customers on behalf of food banks and pantries throughout the country, helping people to get their essentials "more conveniently, more accessibly, and without stigma."

Help expand this resource list:



If you know of additional food assistance resources, including restaurants or pantries helping Bay Area families during the shutdown and CalFresh delay, please email aja.seldon@fox.com or newstips@fox.com to have them added to this resource guide.