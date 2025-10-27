Federal food aid benefits will not be distributed in November after the Trump administration refused to use $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) running during the prolonged government shutdown.

On Monday, CalFresh, which distributes federal food aid to Californians, notified recipients that benefits will not be added to their EBT cards this month. SNAP is known as CalFresh in California.

"This means your county cannot add money to your EBT card until federal funding is restored," the notice said. "This impacts all CalFresh households and cannot be appealed."

What about existing funds on EBT cards?

"You can keep using your existing benefits as usual," CalFresh said.

Nearly 14% of Californians rely on CalFresh. According to the state, most of the program’s funding comes from the federal government, meaning benefits will be delayed until the shutdown ends or emergency funds are released.

Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the Trump administration for failing to act, saying the delay threatens Californians’ ability to meet basic needs.

"Trump’s failure to open the federal government is now endangering people’s lives and making basic needs like food more expensive — just as the holidays arrive," Newsom said in a statement. " It is long past time for Republicans in Congress to grow a spine, stand up to Trump, and deliver for the American people."

Rep. Sam Liccardo urged federal officials to end the shutdown or tap into the Department of Agriculture’s reserve funds.

"The only reason why the Trump administration is not tapping into the reserve that's designated to address emergencies like this is vindictiveness," Liccardo said. "There's no reason why the Department of Agriculture reserve that's intended to cover SNAP benefits, Cal Fresh, during this shutdown is not being used."

Newsom said the state has activated $80 million for local food banks, but leaders cautioned that this only accelerates pre-budgeted payments rather than adding new funds.

"Accelerating the payment of something already in our budget — it doesn't add any incremental dollars to our budget, which is what we really need," said Shobana Gubbi, chief philanthropy officer for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

Food banks brace for rising demand

Food banks across the Bay Area are preparing for a surge in demand as families face delays in federal aid.

"We will do everything we can to stretch our resources and meet the need," Gubbi said.

Meanwhile, local food banks and community partners are stepping up to fill the gap.

Where to find food assistance in the Bay Area

Local perspective:

Families affected by the CalFresh delay can find support through these community food banks and hotlines:

Alameda County

Alameda County Community Food Bank — FoodNow.net or call 510-635-3663 for information on distribution times and same-day meal connections.

Contra Costa and Solano Counties

Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano — Visit foodbankccs.org or call 855-309-FOOD (3663) for details.

Marin and San Francisco Counties

SF-Marin Food Bank — Visit sfmfoodbank.org or call 415-282-1900.

Napa County

Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank — Visit canv.org or call 707-253-6128.

San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley — Visit shfb.org or call 800-984-3663.

Sonoma County

Redwood Empire Food Bank — Visit refb.org or call 707-523-7900.

Other Assistance Programs

DoorDash has launched an "Emergency Food Response" initiative with more than 300 food banks, pantries, and community organizations nationwide.

"No one should go hungry in America – period," said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. "We’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option."

Through the project, DoorDash makes deliveries to customers on behalf of food banks and pantries throughout the country, helping people to get their essentials "more conveniently, more accessibly, and without stigma."

Help expand this resource list

What you can do:

If you know of additional food assistance resources, including restaurants or pantries helping Bay Area families during the shutdown and CalFresh delay, please email aja.seldon@fox.com or newstips@fox.com to have them added to this resource guide.